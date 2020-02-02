Sanders surges as Biden blusters

Pity the citizens of Iowa. For 47 out of every 48 months, they’re ignored by the rest of America – dismissed and ridiculed as a breeding ground for rubes and rednecks. But for one month every four years, Iowa becomes the ground zero of US politics with tens of thousands of volunteers, activists, media and would-be American presidents marauding across its towns and prairies, armed with bumper stickers and badges, alternating between empty promises and...