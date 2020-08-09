Presidential conventions cancelled as coronavirus crashes the party

As the Republican National Convention (RNC) of 2016 drew to a close, a whey-faced GOP grandee confessed to this reporter that the four-day debacle in Cleveland marked the end of the conventional political convention.

“We’ll never come back from this,” he said.

Michael Steele, a former GOP chairman, was referring to the boycotts, the feuds laid bare, the failed coup attempts by delegates from a dozen states, the jeering “lock her up”...