New York’s political bruiser falls to earth with a resounding crash

Hailed as a hero last year for his initial handling of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo is now fighting for his political life in the face of a sexual harassment scandal and allegations of coronavirus death tolls being manipulated

Marion McKeone
7th March, 2021
Andrew Cuomo is under huge pressure as he grapples to survive two separate scandal

“Call no man happy until he is dead,” Solon said. He might have added: “Call no politician successful until he is likewise dispatched.” Twenty-six hundred years later, the Greek sage’s words resonate all the more clearly in America’s “build ’em up, knock ’em down” political narratives.

This is especially true at the brutal intersection of New York media and politics. This weekend, with...

