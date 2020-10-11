Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Money speaks as Biden and Trump chase the big donors

Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be soaring ahead in the fundraising stakes, but a significant number of billionaires are still backing Donald Trump

11th October, 2020
Joe Biden: in August, the Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign broke all previous fundraising records, bringing in $364.5 million. Photo: Getty

Money can’t buy you love. Nor can it necessarily buy you votes in a presidential election, or even momentum. But it pays for pretty much everything else during an election season.

Over the past two weeks, Democrats have been gleefully telling reporters that Donald Trump’s fundraising machine has imploded and that his campaign is broke. They claim that big corporate donors, furious at the impact of Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus and the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

US voters appear ready to punish Trump for his reckless behaviour

With increasing numbers of its staff either in quarantine, infected or working from home, the White House has become a symbol of Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic

Marion McKeone | 2 hours ago

Trump’s dog whistling might be more about riling up liberals

Comment: In the rush to condemn Donald Trump as a fascist – some even likening his appearance last Monday on the White House balcony to Mussolini or Hitler – liberals could be playing the very game he wants

Colin Murphy | 2 hours ago

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee suffers a setback

Republican celebrations of their new judicial appointment may prove premature as key White House characters involved come down with the virus

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago