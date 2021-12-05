Maxwell trial reveals the dark side of the American dream
America is transfixed by the ‘trial of the century’, as the details revealed by those accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking and exploitation offer a rare insight into the secretive inner world populated by the upper echelons of American society
“This trial is about memory, manipulation and money.” So said Bobbi Sternheim, lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, in her opening statement at Maxwell’s trial in New York last week.
Large swathes of the American press and public would beg to differ. They would include those who queued for hours each morning in the hope of securing a seat in one of three overflow rooms of the Thurgood Marshall Federal Courthouse in lower...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Race and right to bear arms hang heavy over trial of teen gunman
Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is in the dock for the shootings of three men during a riot in Wisconsin, but accusations of racial bias are flying thick and fast even before the proceedings begin
Bannon could embrace ‘martyr’ role as he defies House subpoena
The rabble-rousing former chief strategist to Donald Trump is refusing to cooperate with the authorities and may face criminal contempt charges as a result
Virginia governor race a straw in the wind for US midterms
The battle between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin to be the next governor of the eastern state is being seen as an early referendum on the ten-month-old presidency of Joe Biden
Return of Ryan to Republican fray falls flat as Trump’s hackles rise
Once the golden boy of the Republican Party, Paul Ryan’s comeback last Thursday night exposed him as yesterday’s man – and enraged Donald Trump in the process