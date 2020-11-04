Marion McKeone: Worst of all worlds poised to collide in US

And there you have it. As the nail-biting and nerve-shredding vote count continues, the US looks like it’s on course for a protracted battle over the 2020 election results, amid legal challenges to block the counting of votes in Pennsylvania.

It appears the worst of all possible worlds are poised to collide in these bitterly divided states of America. In the early hours of Wednesday morning (shortly after 7.30am Irish time) US President Donald...