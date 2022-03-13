Marion McKeone: Joe Biden is in a bind as Russia ratchets up the pressure in Ukraine
The US president has made it clear that war will not be declared on its rival superpower, but this leaves him with increasingly few options as the carnage continues in Ukraine
As Russia continues to escalate its attacks in Ukraine, targeting hospitals, civilians and blocking humanitarian corridors, US president Joe Biden has faced down mounting political pressure at home to respond more forcefully to Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
For Biden, the balancing act between a response that is proportionate but not provocative is a delicate and potentially treacherous one. Both he and Anthony Blinken, his Secretary of State, have repeatedly stressed that their goal is...
