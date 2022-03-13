Subscribe Today
Marion McKeone: Joe Biden is in a bind as Russia ratchets up the pressure in Ukraine

The US president has made it clear that war will not be declared on its rival superpower, but this leaves him with increasingly few options as the carnage continues in Ukraine

Marion McKeone
13th March, 2022
Joe Biden: warned on Friday that Russia would pay a “severe price” if it used chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Picture: Getty

As Russia continues to escalate its attacks in Ukraine, targeting hospitals, civilians and blocking humanitarian corridors, US president Joe Biden has faced down mounting political pressure at home to respond more forcefully to Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

For Biden, the balancing act between a response that is proportionate but not provocative is a delicate and potentially treacherous one. Both he and Anthony Blinken, his Secretary of State, have repeatedly stressed that their goal is...

