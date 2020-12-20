Ireland has rare opportunity to help cause of Sahara’s ‘forgotten people’
The selling out by Trump of the people of Western Sahara as pawns in a bigger game, ironically, may have boosted their cause, after years of stagnation
Less than a hundred miles from the Canary Islands, a conflict is simmering. It involves a land known as Africa’s last colony, a population confined to refugee camps for 45 years, allegations of human rights abuses and the threat of regional instability.
It is, as President Michael D Higgins called it last week, “a forgotten land and neglected conflict”. And in one of the final international interventions of his presidency, Donald Trump has just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Trumps gather to plot out future for the family firm
There is much speculation about what’s next for the Trumps and, at Camp David, the family would have discussed politics, business and, no doubt, upcoming legal challenges
Biden starts to build his team as Trump finally bows out
It’s swings and roundabouts as incoming US president Joe Biden looks set to reap the benefits of the newly available vaccines, while Trump took credit for Obama/Biden’s work in rebuilding the economy
Comment: America’s authoritarian rivals are satisfied with chaotic election
Trump’s mendacious claims of electoral fraud not only further demean him, but also damage the USA’s global image and the cause of liberal democracy everywhere
US politics turned into a theatre of the absurd by Trump and Giuliani’s antics
The US is sleepwalking into a constitutional crisis, as Trump aided by his sidekick, the erratic lawyer Rudy Giuliani, continue their power grab