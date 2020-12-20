Subscribe Today
Ireland has rare opportunity to help cause of Sahara’s ‘forgotten people’

The selling out by Trump of the people of Western Sahara as pawns in a bigger game, ironically, may have boosted their cause, after years of stagnation

Colin Murphy
20th December, 2020
Earlier this month, in return for Moroccan recognition of Israel as part of his Middle Eastern initiative, Trump officially recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Less than a hundred miles from the Canary Islands, a conflict is simmering. It involves a land known as Africa’s last colony, a population confined to refugee camps for 45 years, allegations of human rights abuses and the threat of regional instability.

It is, as President Michael D Higgins called it last week, “a forgotten land and neglected conflict”. And in one of the final international interventions of his presidency, Donald Trump has just...

