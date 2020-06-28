Investigation finds that Harsch death was a suicide

Black communities in California’s high desert reacted with a mixture of grief and relief after an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old Malcolm Harsch concluded his hanging death from a tree near the homeless encampment where he lived was a suicide.

Meanwhile, an independent autopsy on 24-year-old Robert Fuller, whose lifeless body was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall, has been also completed. An ongoing investigation into his death,...