Investigation finds that Harsch death was a suicide

Black communities in California’s high desert reacted with a mixture of grief and relief after an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old Malcolm Harsch concluded his hanging death from a tree near the homeless encampment where he lived was a suicide.
Meanwhile, an independent autopsy on 24-year-old Robert Fuller, whose lifeless body was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall, has been also completed. An ongoing investigation into his death,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team