In God they trust: why Trump’s campaign team is targeting Catholic voters

Shortly after Mick Mulvaney was announced as Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff in December 2018, he received a call from John Sununu, the former New Hampshire governor who also served as George Bush Sr’s chief of staff.
Sununu, who assumed – optimistically, as it turned out – that Mulvaney would be running Trump’s 2020 election campaign from the White House, offered just one piece of advice.
“Remember how important the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team