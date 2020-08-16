Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

US

In God they trust: why Trump’s campaign team is targeting Catholic voters

In a tight US election, a hugely important bloc of Catholic voters in the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio could help get President Donald Trump re-elected in November

16th August, 2020

Shortly after Mick Mulvaney was announced as Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff in December 2018, he received a call from John Sununu, the former New Hampshire governor who also served as George Bush Sr’s chief of staff.

Sununu, who assumed – optimistically, as it turned out – that Mulvaney would be running Trump’s 2020 election campaign from the White House, offered just one piece of advice.

“Remember how important the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pronounced discomfort as Harris’s name becomes a political football

In American politics and media, it’s a short slippery slope from mispronunciation to misinformation – a truism confirmed by the scenes on Fox News during the week

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Presidential conventions cancelled as coronavirus crashes the party

Described by disillusioned party insiders as $100 million a pop sinkholes, the extended presidential election jamborees will not go ahead this year

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Every vote counts as Biden seeks a dynamic running mate

Speculation is building about who Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick will be

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago