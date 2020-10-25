God, guns and ganja: on the road with a second-tier Trump

Ah, Michigan. Where the men are mask-free and the deer are scared. Where God, guns and ganja make for unlikely bedfellows.
Full disclosure; I used to have a secret soft spot of sorts for Eric Trump, the president‘s youngest son. It came from a place of pity rather than admiration. While his elder brother Don jr is feted by the QAnon branch of the MAGA brotherhood and his sister Ivanka hobnobs with world leaders, Eric...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team