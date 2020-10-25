Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

God, guns and ganja: on the road with a second-tier Trump

After a day of listening to Eric Trump rehash family grievances and vainglorious claims of his father’s presidential achievements at mask-free rallies in Michigan, Marion McKeone finds redemption with a ten-foot-tall cannabis leaf neon sign

25th October, 2020
3
Eric Trump speaks to approximately 400 people during a Make America Great Again event at the Road Scholar, Trucking company Dunmore, PA Picture: Getty

Ah, Michigan. Where the men are mask-free and the deer are scared. Where God, guns and ganja make for unlikely bedfellows.

Full disclosure; I used to have a secret soft spot of sorts for Eric Trump, the president‘s youngest son. It came from a place of pity rather than admiration. While his elder brother Don jr is feted by the QAnon branch of the MAGA brotherhood and his sister Ivanka hobnobs with world leaders, Eric...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: US must embrace multilateralism and provide leadership again

The world needs a realistic way forward following Trump’s reign, whether it ends next month or in four years’ time

Ana Palacio | 3 days ago

Biden: his time?

If Joe Biden wins the US presidential battle, it may be simply because he is not Donald Trump and his political successes have come from consensus, not confrontation

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Amid a Covid-19 crisis, can the Lone Star State finally turn the air blue?

It’s voted Republican in every US presidential election since 1980, but Texas might be about to break the habit of a generation

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago