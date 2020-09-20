Ginsburg's death raises stakes in Supreme Court battle

Just when it seemed that the US presidential election, which is less than seven weeks away, couldn’t become any more fraught, the death of liberal Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night has dramatically ratcheted up the stakes for both sides, setting the scene for the ugliest confirmation battle in the Supreme Court’s history.

A Clinton administration appointee, Ginsburg, 87, was a liberal icon who battled colon, pancreatic and...