Farewell to Lewis lays bare America’s modern-day woes

On January 20, 2009, as Barack Obama made his way to the podium where he would be sworn in as the 44th president of the United States, he stopped to embrace a diminutive man on the Capitol steps. For Congressman John Lewis, Obama’s inauguration represented something that must have seemed unimaginable 44 years earlier.

In Alabama on March 7, 1965, the young civil rights activist led 600 peaceful protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and into...