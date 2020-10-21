Comment: US must embrace multilateralism and provide leadership again

With the US presidential election nearing its apotheosis, predictions about what will come after are dominating discussions well beyond the United States. When it comes to international relations, forecasts range from apocalyptic to cautiously optimistic. But what is needed is an actual way forward, grounded in realism.

By realism, I don’t mean the “realist” approach to international relations which emphasises the role of sovereign states as self-interested actors. By that standard, some have argued that...