Comment: Trump’s bilateral approach to trade has caused great harm to US

Since World War II, the global economy has performed beyond the wildest dreams of its post-war architects, yielding gains in health, education, living standards, poverty reduction and wealth. Central to this success was the growth and liberalisation of international trade, which was made possible with US leadership in the creation and stewardship of an open multilateral trading system.

That system – enshrined first through the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and then in...