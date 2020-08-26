Wednesday August 26, 2020
Comment: Trump is laying groundwork to cling to power regardless of vote outcome

Civil unrest is likely if there is no clear winner of the US election in November and the consequences will be felt worldwide

26th August, 2020
A US whose domestic divisions have increasingly spilled over into its foreign policy is perhaps the greatest security threat facing the rest of the world today. Picture: Getty

Unlike in Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the modern world’s journey over the next 80 days will be more of a slog than an adventure. But it will culminate in an event of global and historic consequence.

In less than three months, the United States will hold its 59th quadrennial presidential election. Because America is still more powerful economically and militarily than its two leading competitors (Russia and China) combined,...

