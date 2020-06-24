Wednesday June 24, 2020
Comment: Barr is driven by belief in unchecked presidential power

The widespread protests in the US appear to have made attorney general William Barr even more determined to make Donald Trump’s claim to absolute authority true

24th June, 2020
William Barr, the US attorney general: More than 1,000 former justice department officials have published a letter requesting an internal review of Barr’s handling of the recent protests

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed black man, at the hands – or, more accurately, the knee – of a police officer in Minneapolis ignited protests across the United States against systemic racism and police brutality.

It also spurred a growing number of people outside the US to confront the legacies of racism and inequality in their own countries. Donald Trump’s administration, however, is doing no such thing.

Instead, the...

