Friday August 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: A victorious Biden could struggle to shake off Trump’s legacy

A new US administration would likely not find it easy to restore ties with like-minded democracies due to the president’s actions of the past four years

28th August, 2020
Joe Biden, the Democrats’ candidate in the upcoming US election, could learn that the old belief among US partners that Americans will ‘ultimately do the right thing’ may be gone. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images

It would be foolish to start celebrating the end of US president Donald Trump’s administration, but it is not too soon to ponder the impact he will have left on the international economic system if his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, wins November’s election.

In some areas, a one-term Trump presidency would most likely leave an insignificant mark which Biden could easily erase. But in several others, the last four years may...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Trump is laying groundwork to cling to power regardless of vote outcome

Civil unrest is likely if there is no clear winner of the US election in November and the consequences will be felt worldwide

Sigmar Gabriel | 2 days ago

Walls closing in on beleaguered Bannon

If the former Trump strategist is a self-styled Bond villain, he may now be getting his comeuppance

Marion McKeone | 5 days ago

Trump prepares to unleash sound and fury as he bids to upstage Biden

The adroitly handled Democratic convention will be a tough act to follow, so the president’s upcoming turn on stage will have to be a dramatic one

Marion McKeone | 5 days ago