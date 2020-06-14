Clear and presidential danger for Trump as support withers

Yesterday, US president Donald Trump delivered the commencement speech to 1,100 second lieutenant graduates of America’s oldest and most prestigious military academy. Even before his escalating divisions with America’s military leadership, his speech at West Point’s US Military Academy was mired in controversy.
Because of coronavirus, that academy has been closed for months. Trump’s insistence that his speech be delivered in person rather than remotely meant the graduates had to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team