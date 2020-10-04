Campaign thrown in doubt as White House infections continue to rise

After the initial shock faded, the news that Donald Trump, the US president, and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 seemed less surprising than inevitable.
But as the number of infections among his inner circle continues to rise, questions are mounting about the likely impact on his campaign, as well as America’s national security and the forthcoming election.
As it emerged that Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, and Kellyanne Conway, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team