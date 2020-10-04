Campaign thrown in doubt as White House infections continue to rise

After the initial shock faded, the news that Donald Trump, the US president, and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 seemed less surprising than inevitable.

But as the number of infections among his inner circle continues to rise, questions are mounting about the likely impact on his campaign, as well as America’s national security and the forthcoming election.

As it emerged that Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, and Kellyanne Conway, the...