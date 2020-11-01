Bullish Democrats eye big prizes in Senate race

While America holds its breath, transfixed by the final frenetic hours of the presidential race, a series of Senate races that could arguably have as big an impact on America’s immediate future are playing out as riveting sub-plots.
There’s little doubt that Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives, but they’re in pursuit of nothing less than a trifecta: control of the White House, Congress and Senate.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team