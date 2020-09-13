Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Britain banking on business as usual with a forgiving US

Prominent US politicians may have used harsh words about the British government’s behaviour on the withdrawal agreement, but the US will act in its own interest, and if that means dealing with Britain rather than Ireland and the EU, then it will do so

13th September, 2020
2
Nancy Pelosi: the US Speaker of the House claimed there would be no chance of a US/UK trade agreement passing the Congress if Britain undermines the Good Friday Accord, but was she bluffing? Picture: Getty

Last week on Capitol Hill, Ireland secured a minor diplomatic victory in the aftermath of the shock revelation that Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was poised to renege on parts of the EU withdrawal agreement. The pushback from Democratic Congressional leaders was fast and forceful.

“The UK must respect the Northern Ireland protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border,” Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, said....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Trump learns his ABC as criticism mounts over anti-military claims

‘Anything but coronavirus’ is becoming the main thrust of the US president’s re-election campaign, which is mired in controversy amid claims he said US war casualties were ‘suckers’

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Comment: Trump re-election would mark a major turning point in world politics

The US leader’s successor will confront a changed world but how great that change will be depends on whether Donald Trump is a one-term or two-term president

Joseph S Nye Jr | 1 week ago

Comment: A victorious Biden could struggle to shake off Trump’s legacy

A new US administration would likely not find it easy to restore ties with like-minded democracies due to the president’s actions of the past four years

Jean Pisani-Ferry | 2 weeks ago