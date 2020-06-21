Bitter Bolton’s tell-all puts Trump on the defensive

Donald Trump has enjoyed very few controversy-free weeks since he became the 45th occupant of the Oval Office. But last week saw him reach a new nadir. A preview of what is arguably the most devastating tell-all in US presidential history, combined with adverse Supreme Court rulings, ongoing protests, plummeting polls and skyrocketing Covid-19 rates, have rocked the Trump presidency to its core.

Turbulence is nothing new to his administration. A president who was elected...