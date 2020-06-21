Bitter Bolton’s tell-all puts Trump on the defensive

Donald Trump has enjoyed very few controversy-free weeks since he became the 45th occupant of the Oval Office. But last week saw him reach a new nadir. A preview of what is arguably the most devastating tell-all in US presidential history, combined with adverse Supreme Court rulings, ongoing protests, plummeting polls and skyrocketing Covid-19 rates, have rocked the Trump presidency to its core.
Turbulence is nothing new to his administration. A president who was elected...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team