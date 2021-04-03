Biden’s American jobs plan puts Republicans on the back foot

There were few surprises contained in the American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and job creation package unveiled by US president Joe Biden this week. The broad outlines of the package were entirely consistent with what he had promised repeatedly during his 2020 election campaign.

But rebuilding the US’s ten biggest bridges, carving out 20,000 miles of new road and road repair and building half a million electric car charging stations won’t come cheap – and...