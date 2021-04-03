Subscribe Today
Log In

US

Biden’s American jobs plan puts Republicans on the back foot

The new US president’s populism is proving surprisingly popular with non-Democrats. But what will it ultimately mean for Ireland?

Marion McKeone
3rd April, 2021
Biden’s American jobs plan puts Republicans on the back foot
Joe Biden is bringing back the idea of ‘big government’ in America. Picture: Getty

There were few surprises contained in the American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and job creation package unveiled by US president Joe Biden this week. The broad outlines of the package were entirely consistent with what he had promised repeatedly during his 2020 election campaign.

But rebuilding the US’s ten biggest bridges, carving out 20,000 miles of new road and road repair and building half a million electric car charging stations won’t come cheap – and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

People burn copies of their income tax returns during a “taxes paid, representation denied” rally in Washington DC in 2002. The long-running campaign for full congressional representation in the US Congress for those living in the District of Columbia has been given fresh impetus. Picture: Getty

DC battles its democratic deficit and fights to become 51st state

US Marion McKeone 5 days ago
Joe Biden: the US President‘s chances of building upon his early victories are dwindling unless the filibuster is replaced. Picture: Getty

Biden in crisis management mode as Covid catastrophe begins to fade

US Marion McKeone 5 days ago
Mourners keeping vigil at the memorial site outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Georgia, last week Pic: Getty

Biden uses his Georgia visit to stand with Asian Americans

US Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Joe Biden: the US president poorly managed his striking-down of Title 42 Picture: Getty

President’s migrant move sparks right-wing backlash

US Marion McKeone 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1