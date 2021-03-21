Biden uses his Georgia visit to stand with Asian Americans

The visit of Joe Biden, the US president, to Atlanta, Georgia on Friday was supposed to be a “twofer” – marking the twin successes of his two-month-old presidency.

Accompanied by Kamala Harris, his vice-president, Biden would visit the Centres for Disease Control’s headquarters to mark the early realisation of his goal of administering 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office. The target was reached six weeks ahead of schedule.

Atlanta...