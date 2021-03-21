Biden uses his Georgia visit to stand with Asian Americans
The US president has repeatedly condemned the scapegoating of Asian Americans for the coronavirus pandemic
The visit of Joe Biden, the US president, to Atlanta, Georgia on Friday was supposed to be a “twofer” – marking the twin successes of his two-month-old presidency.
Accompanied by Kamala Harris, his vice-president, Biden would visit the Centres for Disease Control’s headquarters to mark the early realisation of his goal of administering 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office. The target was reached six weeks ahead of schedule.
Atlanta...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
President’s migrant move sparks right-wing backlash
The American president’s decision to reopen the US-Mexico border to unaccompanied minors has been greeted with fury by Republicans
US begins to emerge from its year of fear and trauma
Republicans will find it hard to oppose policies that are putting money back into people’s purses and tackling the pandemic, while Democrats dare to dream of an era of reform
New York’s political bruiser falls to earth with a resounding crash
Hailed as a hero last year for his initial handling of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo is now fighting for his political life in the face of a sexual harassment scandal and allegations of coronavirus death tolls being manipulated
Biden struggles to get relief bill over the line
The $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package has endured a difficult path through the US Senate in recent days