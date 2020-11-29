Biden starts to build his team as Trump finally bows out

“Honey, I shrunk the presidency.”

The bizarre image of an irascible, red-faced US president, cramped awkwardly behind a fun-sized desk as he berated reporters for asking whether he would concede an election he decisively lost, was a perfect metaphor for the farcical final days of the Trump era.

It’s unclear who chose the miniature desk for the briefing, but it wasn’t surprising that it instantly became a social media meme with jokes about...