Biden sidelines opposition to push through recovery plan

No more Mr Nice Guy. Over half a century, US president Joe Biden carefully cultivated his political reputation as the most biddable of Washington politicians. He forged as many friendships with Republican senators as he did with Democrats during his 36 years in the Senate, even delivering the eulogy at the 2018 funeral of John McCain, the Republican maverick.

Indeed, his willingness to compromise, to go the extra mile in the name of bipartisanship was a frequent...