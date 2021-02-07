Subscribe Today
Biden sidelines opposition to push through recovery plan

The speed at which Biden has dropped his bipartisan approach in order to get the Democrats’ recovery plan approved has taken political observers by surprise

Marion McKeone
7th February, 2021
Joe Biden: the US president went for the ‘nuclear option’ when he realised Republicans were not going to agree to his $1.9 trillion Covid relief package Picture: Getty

No more Mr Nice Guy. Over half a century, US president Joe Biden carefully cultivated his political reputation as the most biddable of Washington politicians. He forged as many friendships with Republican senators as he did with Democrats during his 36 years in the Senate, even delivering the eulogy at the 2018 funeral of John McCain, the Republican maverick.

Indeed, his willingness to compromise, to go the extra mile in the name of bipartisanship was a frequent...

