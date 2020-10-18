Biden: his time?

In late 2018, as Joe Biden continued to prevaricate over whether or not he would run for the US presidency in 2020, his dithering seemed largely moot. The political veteran, who has spent almost half a century in Washington DC, was not about to set any pulses racing, political or otherwise, by entering the fray.

A decade earlier, Barack Obama, a charismatic political rookie, made history by becoming the first black American to win the presidency. In...