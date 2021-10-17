Subscribe Today
Bannon could embrace ‘martyr’ role as he defies House subpoena

The rabble-rousing former chief strategist to Donald Trump is refusing to cooperate with the authorities and may face criminal contempt charges as a result

Marion McKeone
17th October, 2021
Steve Bannon: if convicted of criminal contempt, he could be facing 30 days to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Picture: Getty

On January 5, 2018, Steve Bannon was swiftly and brutally exiled from Donald Trump’s inner circle. Five months previously, the merchant banker turned TV producer turned political populist had been fired from his role as White House chief strategist after just seven months in the job.

But Trump, while angered by Bannon’s penchant for talking up his role as the former president’s kingmaker, had continued to talk with him on a daily basis – until...

