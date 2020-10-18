Sunday October 18, 2020
Amid a Covid-19 crisis, can the Lone Star State finally turn the air blue?

It’s voted Republican in every US presidential election since 1980, but Texas might be about to break the habit of a generation

18th October, 2020
Joe Biden at a campaign rally in March in Dallas with Beto O’Rourke: Texan Democratic activists are frustrated at Biden’s lack of engagement with new voters in their state Picture: AP

Kinky Friedman, the country singer, author and erstwhile politician, once told this reporter that Texans like to screw Democrats and marry Republicans. But now it seems that the Lone Star State is poised for a change of heart, following the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic by Greg Abbott, the state‘s Republican governor.

Covid-19 has claimed almost 18,000 lives and infected more than 850,000 people in Texas, with its black and Latino population dying...

