Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A virus out of control and a president out of his depth

Every time Donald Trump spoke on the Covid-19 crisis last week, the stock markets plunged by another point

15th March, 2020
2
US president Donald Trump declares a national emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic outside the White House Picture: Getty

Rule number one when grappling with a deadly global pandemic: do not put a vice-president who gives the impression of being on a not particularly effective life support system in charge.

Rule number two: do not allow the President of the United States anywhere near a microphone. With every syllable uttered by Donald Trump on the coronavirus last week, the stock market dropped by another point and America’s jaw dropped even further.

There’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Trump vows to back bill that could free up thousands of US visas for Irish

The American president has personally promised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he will ‘get this done’ in the face of opposition in the US Senate

Marion McKeone | 1 hour ago

Varadkar outshines Trump as the shamrock show goes on

In the teeth of the coronavirus crisis, the Taoiseach turned a potentially fraught trip to Washington DC into a welcome break from the many political challenges he faces at home

Marion McKeone | 1 hour ago

The Trump succession wars: the son also rises

As the 2020 presidential race heats up, Donald Trump’s children are all on hand to helping their father’s re-election campaign – but with one eye on 2024, the fight to be successor is already underway, and Donald Trump jr has already come out swinging

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago