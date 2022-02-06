Marion McKeone: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer stars in his own all-American story of celebrity, greed and hubris
Michael Avenatti, the personal injury lawyer and avowed enemy of Donald Trump, has been convicted of stealing a $300,000 book advance intended for his former client porn actress Stormy Daniels
In a Manhattan criminal court on Friday, Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious celebrity lawyer, former avatar of the anti-Trump movement, and would-be presidential contender, completed his fall from grace with a resounding crash.
After three days of deliberation, a Manhattan jury convicted Avenatti – the former liberal media darling and Trump’s most effective antagonist – of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from his theft of a $300,000 book advance intended for porn actress Stormy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Feathers fly in filibuster furore on Capitol Hill
Democrats are desperate to put an end to the much-maligned procedural rule, but Mitch McConnell and the Republicans continue to stand in their way
Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis
The new American president has his work cut out on every imaginable front