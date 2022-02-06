Marion McKeone: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer stars in his own all-American story of celebrity, greed and hubris

In a Manhattan criminal court on Friday, Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious celebrity lawyer, former avatar of the anti-Trump movement, and would-be presidential contender, completed his fall from grace with a resounding crash.

After three days of deliberation, a Manhattan jury convicted Avenatti – the former liberal media darling and Trump’s most effective antagonist – of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from his theft of a $300,000 book advance intended for porn actress Stormy...