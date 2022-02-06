Subscribe Today
Log In

US Politics

Marion McKeone: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer stars in his own all-American story of celebrity, greed and hubris

Michael Avenatti, the personal injury lawyer and avowed enemy of Donald Trump, has been convicted of stealing a $300,000 book advance intended for his former client porn actress Stormy Daniels

Marion McKeone
6th February, 2022
Marion McKeone: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer stars in his own all-American story of celebrity, greed and hubris
Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti: Avenatti played the role of knight in shining armour to Stormy Daniels’ damsel in distress as she took on Trump and his entourage. Picture: Getty

In a Manhattan criminal court on Friday, Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious celebrity lawyer, former avatar of the anti-Trump movement, and would-be presidential contender, completed his fall from grace with a resounding crash.

After three days of deliberation, a Manhattan jury convicted Avenatti – the former liberal media darling and Trump’s most effective antagonist – of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from his theft of a $300,000 book advance intended for porn actress Stormy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joe Manchin is believed to be enjoying his moment in the spotlight as the most powerful senator in America. Picture: Getty

Feathers fly in filibuster furore on Capitol Hill

US Politics Marion McKeone
Joe Biden began his tenure on Wednesday

Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1