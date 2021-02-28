Property group that claimed it would raise €150m to build homes put into liquidation
British judge told Value Asset Management was suspected of misleading investors and misappropriating funds
Value Asset Management, an ambitious property company that claimed it would raise €150 million on the Danish stock exchange to build 4,000 homes around Ireland, has been put into liquidation in Britain on suspicion of fraud.
Judge Sebastian Prentis of the Insolvency and Companies Court in Britain was told last month that the company was suspected of misleading investors and misappropriating funds.
During court proceedings in January, Judge Prentis heard that Value Asset Management and a...
