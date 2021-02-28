Subscribe Today
Property group that claimed it would raise €150m to build homes put into liquidation

British judge told Value Asset Management was suspected of misleading investors and misappropriating funds

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th February, 2021
Among the allegations against the company were that they had claimed to prospective clients that they had purchased and developed businesses such as care homes, hotels and pubs to sell on for a profi

Value Asset Management, an ambitious property company that claimed it would raise €150 million on the Danish stock exchange to build 4,000 homes around Ireland, has been put into liquidation in Britain on suspicion of fraud.

Judge Sebastian Prentis of the Insolvency and Companies Court in Britain was told last month that the company was suspected of misleading investors and misappropriating funds.

During court proceedings in January, Judge Prentis heard that Value Asset Management and a...

