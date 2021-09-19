Charli d’Amelio: TikTok’s Dancing Queen
Having achieved superstar status on the social media giant, Charli d’Amelio is now the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney+. But is she happy with that level of fame?
If you can work out why Charli D’Amelio is famous, you should probably tell her, because she has no clue.
“I was just posting on social media and I don’t know,” is Charli’s answer to how she built up a following of more than 100 million people on TikTok, making the 17-year-old from Connecticut the most followed person on the social media app.
There are many apps like...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine