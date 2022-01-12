Average salary likely to rise 5-10% this year as Great Resignation continues – report

The average salary is likely to rise between 5-10 per cent in 2022, and as much as 15-20 per cent in certain sectors, as employees vote with their feet and continue the pandemic trend known as “The Great Resignation”, new data showed.

The Morgan McKinley 2022 Irish Salary Guide, an analysis of pay across a range of professions and sectors, drew from a survey conducted among hiring decision makers from 62 companies and 4,134...