Ukraine

‘You cannot hide’: In Lviv, residents come to terms with the reality that nowhere is safe

Seven civilians living in the Ukrainian city were killed in Russian airstrikes on Monday. Many overseas observers were shocked by the violence, but people on the ground say they were not surprised their town had become a target

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th April, 2022
A municipal worker removes debris after a Russian missile strike at an automobile repair shop in Lviv on Monday. Seven civilians were killed. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t the first time, Alexander Query says, and it probably won’t be the last either. He knew exactly what was happening on Monday morning when he was awoken by the sound of a Russian airstrike, because he’d seen – and heard – it all before.

“I knew straight away what it was,” Query, a French journalist, said of the Russian strike on Lviv which killed seven civilians in...

