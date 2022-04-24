Subscribe Today
Ukraine

‘We need to get them into a routine, with jobs’: As families open their doors to Ukrainian refugees, gaps in the state’s response are emerging

The government is coming under mounting pressure to improve coordination and ramp up efforts for those arriving in Ireland

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Cónal Thomas - avatar

Cónal Thomas

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th April, 2022
'We need to get them into a routine, with jobs': As families open their doors to Ukrainian refugees, gaps in the state's response are emerging
Aleksandrs Vorohta and Aleksandra Zwidryn, with Ukranians Emiliia Buhlak and Tatiana Buhlak whom they are hosting, and Alan Tobin, a Fine Gael councillor in Ashbourne: community support is giving vital help to the new arrivals, says Tobin. Picture: Bryan Meade

Three weeks ago at the Ashbourne Youth Café community centre in Co Meath, an ad hoc support group was organised in the commuter town for households who have welcomed Ukrainian families into their homes.

One woman in attendance, Siobhán, who asked that her surname not be used, sat in the middle of a small crowd and told the story of taking in refugees.

“I got word on Sunday they were coming on...

