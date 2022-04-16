War of words: Putin sends his trolls into battle

The photograph was essentially gathering dust, Oksana Vovk said. It was buried on her busy Facebook page, over four years old and submerged beneath hundreds of newer pictures. In it, Vovk poses by a hotel pool on a family holiday to Spain in a black swimsuit and sunglasses, grinning up at the camera.

Last week, a Russian troll used the picture to mock up a fake profile of Vovk on a website purporting to advertise...