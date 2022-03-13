War in Ukraine could trigger another recession, warn economists
Prices of gas, oil and food are soaring worldwide as the economic sanctions levelled against Russia begin to bite in earnest
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Ireland and other European countries face the very real prospect of an economic recession as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, leading economists have warned.
It comes as global commodity markets were subject to serious volatility in the past week as prices for oil, gas, staple foods and other commodities surged to fresh highs before easing slightly, while western countries continue to escalate economic sanctions against Russia.
Jeffrey Sachs,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ian Guider: Fallout on Aughinish mustn’t tempt us to ease off on sanctions against Russia
The sanctions were always going to have an impact beyond Russia but all countries must stand firm for them to work
Could Russia’s war in Ukraine trigger a fresh recession across Europe?
Volatility is gripping the world’s commodity markets as Russia attacks Ukraine, with potentially wide-ranging ramifications for Ireland on everything from food prices to energy bills
Aidan Regan: If we’re serious about supporting Ukraine, and saving the planet, we should immediately ban all Russian fossil-fuel imports
Putin’s war depends on the money that Russia earns supplying gas, coal and oil to Europe. We need a radical EU-wide plan to switch immediately to renewables
Mellett: Ireland’s best answer to Russian power is renewable energy
Europe needs to wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons, and Ireland can help it by providing offshore win, according to the former Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces