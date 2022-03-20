Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Vincent Boland: China won’t want to be on Putin’s losing team

The Russian president is starting to see his own oppressed citizens flee the country or oppose him, and his strongest potential ally begin to distance itself

Vincent Boland
20th March, 2022
Vincent Boland: China won’t want to be on Putin’s losing team
Not even Vladimir Putin knows how the catastrophe he has unleashed will end. Picture: AFP via Getty

Vladimir Putin’s war on the people of Ukraine is an unalterable fact. Russia’s invasion of its sovereign, independent and democratic neighbour, the toll in civilian casualties and the destruction of its cities, towns and farmland, cannot be denied or erased.

It is important to say this because Putin and his enablers have unleashed a tidal wave of lies, slanders and distortions to justify his attack on Ukraine or to suggest that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Vita Balychuk (centre) prepares to board a bus with her three children at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Picture: Getty

Confusion and questions over best options for protection for fleeing Ukrainians

Ukraine Catherine Sanz
Anna Krys: ‘I used to organise workshops for refugees. I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugeee. Now I am one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

'I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugee, now I am one’

Ukraine Emmet Ryan
Oleksandr Proshuta: The Mariupol tragedy left me speechless. To aim an attack on somewhere where people were hiding, mostly children – I could only shake my head.

Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘We must fight until we win. The war should end on our terms’

Ukraine Oleksandr Proshuta
Russia passed a new law last week allowing foreign-registered planes, such as those leased from Ireland, to be re-registered in Russia

Up in the air: uncertainty as aircraft lessors face writing off billions

Ukraine Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1