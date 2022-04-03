Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery

Tánaiste holds talks with Europe as part of efforts to safeguard 480 jobs at Limerick alumina refinery plant owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
3rd April, 2022
Leo Varadkar: in talks over future of Oleg Deripaska’s Aughinish Alumina refinery. Picture: RollingNews

The government is in discussions with the European Commission and other EU countries about the future of the Aughinish Alumina refinery as it bids to avert any job losses at the Limerick site.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister, has held discussions with his French and Swedish counterparts as part of the government's efforts to safeguard the 480 jobs at the company, it is understood.

Aughinish Alumina is at the centre of a...

