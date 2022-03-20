Up in the air: uncertainty as aircraft lessors face writing off billions

Speaking from The Hague last week, the Dutch foreign minister, Wopke Hoekstra, warned Russia that his country and others were adamant that international law would be upheld and the killing of innocents not left unpunished.

“The deaths of 298 civilians should not remain without consequences . . . Current events in Ukraine underline the crucial importance of this,” Hoekstra said.

The politician was speaking as the Netherlands and Australia launched a new legal action seeking to hold...