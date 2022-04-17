Ukrainian social media star switches from make-up posts to covering invasion
Ireland-based Stacia Mar, who has five million subscribers on YouTube and TikTok, was shocked to find that most of her Russian followers support the war
A Ukrainian YouTuber based in Ireland is using her online presence to spread awareness about what is happening in her homeland to her millions of followers, most of whom are in Russia.
Stacia Mar has 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube, where her comedy and make-up videos have been viewed 640 million times. But now she wants to inform her followers, who amount to five million when Instagram and TikTok are included, about the war in Ukraine.
“I...
