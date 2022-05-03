Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees crossing border to North caught in ‘limbo’ status

Northern Ireland finance minister Conor Murphy says four out of five refugees from the conflict are arriving from the South, leaving them outside the British support system

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
3rd May, 2022
Ukrainian refugees crossing border to North caught in ‘limbo’ status
Conor Murphy, the North’s finance minister: ‘We are now in this limbo situation.’ Picture: Press Eye

An estimated four out of five Ukrainian refugees arriving in Northern Ireland have come from the South, leaving them without status and unable to receive state supports, according to the North’s finance minister.

Conor Murphy told the Business Post that he was in negotiations with the British Home Office to try and ensure Ukrainian refugees who have circumvented the stringent visa system being operated in the UK by travelling over the border are...

