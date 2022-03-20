Subscribe Today
Ukrainian families fleeing war find refuge and a warm welcome in Kerry

The Yershovs have had to move twice, first to Odessa from Sevastopol in Crimea when it was seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Now, with their five daughters and another baby on the way, they are in a hostel in Tarbert where local people have supplied them with everything, including violins for their daughters

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th March, 2022
Max Yershov, third from right, and Olena Yershova, third from left, with their daughters, Olena, 12; Kseniia, 17; Sofiia, 5; Yevlaliia, 15; and Natalliia, 10. The family from Odessa were on holiday in Egypt when the Russian invasion began and are now staying at the Ferry House hostel in Tarbert, Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Max Yershov, his pregnant wife and their five daughters, are adjusting to life in a small Kerry town. From the city of Odessa in Ukraine, they were on holidays in Egypt when the Russian invasion began. Worried about travelling home, they got in contact with friends in Ireland, who advised them to fly here to seek refuge.

They are now staying in the Ferry House hostel in Tarbert, where the local community has been providing...

