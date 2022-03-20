Ukrainian families fleeing war find refuge and a warm welcome in Kerry
The Yershovs have had to move twice, first to Odessa from Sevastopol in Crimea when it was seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Now, with their five daughters and another baby on the way, they are in a hostel in Tarbert where local people have supplied them with everything, including violins for their daughters
Max Yershov, his pregnant wife and their five daughters, are adjusting to life in a small Kerry town. From the city of Odessa in Ukraine, they were on holidays in Egypt when the Russian invasion began. Worried about travelling home, they got in contact with friends in Ireland, who advised them to fly here to seek refuge.
They are now staying in the Ferry House hostel in Tarbert, where the local community has been providing...
