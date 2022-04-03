Ukraine’s ‘Irish battalion’ helps to liberate village near Kyiv
The group of men, who left this country a month ago, travelled to Nova Basan to take on the Russian forces and captured seven Russian soldiers in the process
A group of Ukrainian men who left Ireland to fight in the war have said they helped to liberate a village near Kyiv from Russian forces, capturing seven Russian soldiers in the process.
A platoon of men led by Maksym Savych, a 23-year-old Ukrainian who lived in Co Laois until recently, were involved in a battle at Nova Basan, a settlement to the east of Ukraine’s capital city, last week.
Photos supplied to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery
Tánaiste holds talks with Europe as part of efforts to safeguard 480 jobs at Limerick alumina refinery plant owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Michael Brennan: Zelenskyy to address Leinster House as state grapples with refugee numbers
The Ukrainian president will speak via videolink on Wednesday, while the government takes on the task of finding accommodation for thousands of refugees
Dispatch from Kyiv: A city thirsting for peace – and for beer
There is cautious optimism in Kyiv about the potential for peace, but most people are just happy to be able to buy alcohol again. In his weekly report from the Ukrainian capital, sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta writes of a surreal week
Marion McKeone: Biden facing a tougher battle on the home front
For the president, the re-emergence of the US as the undisputed leader of a united liberal world order has paid little or no dividend at home