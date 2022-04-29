‘The truth is all we have’ – on the ground with Ukraine’s wartime investigators

In the wreckage of a totalled television tower, Brian Castner found some, but not all, of what he was looking for.

Buried in the debris, amid the bricks and the bodies, rested the cruise missile, evidence of a Russian airstrike that killed 19 people last month in Rivne, a city in Ukraine’s north west.

The weapon didn’t give Castner, an author, weapons expert and long-time war crimes investigator for Amnesty International, the whole story....