‘The truth is all we have’ – on the ground with Ukraine’s wartime investigators
Hugely destructive attacks on civilian areas, torture, rape, summary executions and the shooting of fleeing refugees are war crimes being laid against Russian forces in Ukraine. But proving them beyond doubt is ‘a marathon, not a sprint’
In the wreckage of a totalled television tower, Brian Castner found some, but not all, of what he was looking for.
Buried in the debris, amid the bricks and the bodies, rested the cruise missile, evidence of a Russian airstrike that killed 19 people last month in Rivne, a city in Ukraine’s north west.
The weapon didn’t give Castner, an author, weapons expert and long-time war crimes investigator for Amnesty International, the whole story....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Baggot St hospital a ‘perfect example’ of a vacant building that can house Ukrainian refugees
Minister for the Environment says there will be further announcements about vacant buildings in counties Galway and Tipperary
Almost 95% of business leaders feel organisations are morally obligated to cut ties with Russia
The latest sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors also cited both geopolitical instability and the escalation of the conflict as among the greatest risks to their organisation
‘We need to get them into a routine, with jobs’: As families open their doors to Ukrainian refugees, gaps in the state’s response are emerging
The government is coming under mounting pressure to improve coordination and ramp up efforts for those arriving in Ireland
New oversight body planned for Ukrainian refugees after NGO criticism
Move is in response to complaints about a lack of coordination and gaps in the current strategy