Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

The ‘Irish unit’ tasked with ‘cleaning’ Ukraine’s brutalised towns and villages

Volunteers who until recently lived comfortably in Ireland now search abandoned houses for hiding Russian soldiers and bring food to traumatised victims of war

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th April, 2022
The ‘Irish unit’ tasked with ‘cleaning’ Ukraine’s brutalised towns and villages
Roman Protsenko, a member of Ukraine’s Irish battalion: ‘You don’t know yourself what you can do in a battle, or in those moments after it’

When Roman Protsenko is on duty, searching houses, gardens and bunkers for hidden Russian soldiers, he’s rarely scared. But he is “absolutely 100 per cent concentrated”.

“Believe me, you don’t know yourself what you can do in a battle, or in those moments after it,” he told the Business Post. “I always thought myself that I might be a bit scared, but in the situations so far, I’ve been okay.”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, addresses a joint sitting of both Dáil and Seanad Éireann this morning. Picture: Maxwells

‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’

Ukraine Michael Brennan
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing.

O’Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine Killian Woods
Maksym Savych leads a platoon in Ukraine: Savych lived in Laois until the war but, like many Ukrainians living abroad, he returned to help his country

Ukraine’s ‘Irish battalion’ helps to liberate village near Kyiv

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Leo Varadkar: in talks over future of Oleg Deripaska’s Aughinish Alumina refinery. Picture: RollingNews

Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery

Ukraine Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1