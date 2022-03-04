Susan O’Keeffe: The row about our neutral status is unnecessary at this fragile, fraught time
Ireland’s assistance should be humanitarian, focussed on the provision of food, shelter, water and repair of vital infrastructure
We have much in common with Ukraine, a smaller country with a bigger country as its neighbour, but much that is different. These similar but separate identities and our shared understanding of this help us to understand, first hand, the betrayal by neighbour of neighbour that we are witnessing. And our fraught history of occupation gives us special insight to the war playing out in front of us this last week.
It makes it imperative...
‘I’m not afraid of death’: The women on the frontlines of Ukraine’s resistance
Across the besieged country, tens of thousands of women are taking up arms to fight Russia’s advance. Here, three of them tell their stories
Lucinda Creighton: Putin apologist Orbán demonstrates how Hungary is the EU’s weak link
The formerly liberal Hungarian prime minister may have miscalculated in blocking military supplies from transit through his country to Ukraine, and it could cost him dearly in support both at home and abroad
Irish-Ukrainian appointed commander of 15-man platoon in Russia conflict
Maksym Savych, who has years of military experience, said he expects to lead his troops in action as soon as tonight as Kyiv fights off shelling from the Russian army
Senior UCD academic resigns role over university’s ‘weak’ statement on Ukraine invasion
Professor Ben Tonra has resigned his vice principal for internationalisation and global engagement role at UCD over the university’s ‘weak’ Ukraine stance