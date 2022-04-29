Subscribe Today
Ukraine

State urges Ukraine refugee hotels to fill up unused beds amid looming accommodation shortage

Hotels have been reminded to ensure that all beds are filled, and some single guests in twin hotel rooms have been told they will have to start sharing with guests of the same gender

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th April, 2022
Ukrainians flee to the west of Ukraine and to Poland by train from Odessa to Przemysl. More than 26,000 have arrived in Ireland since the war began. Picture: Getty

Refugee hotels have been urged to fill up all unused beds as the state’s capacity to take in Ukrainians fleeing war becomes increasingly restricted.

The Business Post understands that government officials have in recent weeks reminded hotels providing beds to Ukrainian refugees to make sure that all twin rooms contain two adults, to ensure that all rooms are fully used.

It’s understood that the directive does not apply to mothers with...

