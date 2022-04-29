State urges Ukraine refugee hotels to fill up unused beds amid looming accommodation shortage
Hotels have been reminded to ensure that all beds are filled, and some single guests in twin hotel rooms have been told they will have to start sharing with guests of the same gender
Refugee hotels have been urged to fill up all unused beds as the state’s capacity to take in Ukrainians fleeing war becomes increasingly restricted.
The Business Post understands that government officials have in recent weeks reminded hotels providing beds to Ukrainian refugees to make sure that all twin rooms contain two adults, to ensure that all rooms are fully used.
It’s understood that the directive does not apply to mothers with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘The truth is all we have’ – on the ground with Ukraine’s wartime investigators
Hugely destructive attacks on civilian areas, torture, rape, summary executions and the shooting of fleeing refugees are war crimes being laid against Russian forces in Ukraine. But proving them beyond doubt is ‘a marathon, not a sprint’
Baggot St hospital a ‘perfect example’ of a vacant building that can house Ukrainian refugees
Minister for the Environment says there will be further announcements about vacant buildings in counties Galway and Tipperary
Almost 95% of business leaders feel organisations are morally obligated to cut ties with Russia
The latest sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors also cited both geopolitical instability and the escalation of the conflict as among the greatest risks to their organisation
‘We need to get them into a routine, with jobs’: As families open their doors to Ukrainian refugees, gaps in the state’s response are emerging
The government is coming under mounting pressure to improve coordination and ramp up efforts for those arriving in Ireland